NEW DETAILS: More info release about OK Co inmate death

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO)- We're learning more about an inmate who died while in custody at the Oklahoma County Jail.

Nicholas Green, 44, was booked into the jail after he was arrested by the Oklahoma City Police Department. They say he caused a disturbance at a convenience store and was arrested for public drunkenness.

The Sheriff's office says he was accepted into the jail at 8:45 p.m., but ten minutes later he was found unresponsive in a holding cell. After life-saving efforts, he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"I never expected that he would die this soon, just out of the blue… Well, towards the end yeah, he started drinking a little too much most of the time. But he was trying to get himself cleaned up, I know he's... Right before that he checked himself into a detox center and was trying to do the right thing, but I guess he never got the chance,” said Green’s Brother Kenneth.

Green's brother says he's still waiting for an autopsy to determine how his brother died.

