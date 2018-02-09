Prison employee arrested for smuggling contraband into the prison

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A Lawton Correctional Facility employee is accused of bringing contraband into the GEO prison.

Cheryl Andrie was arrested on February 8th after revealing to authorities that she brought 113 grams of marijuana into the prison in a package made of electrical tape and a condom.

Andrie was arrested for bringing contraband into a penal institution.

