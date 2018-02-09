Man accused of fatal home invasion now charged with murder

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A man accused in a fatal home invasion robbery is now facing a new charge.



Michael Turner is accused in the June 2017 shooting death of Shaquilla Martinez in Lawton. Turner was initially charged with robbery, but yesterday a murder charge was added to the list.

Another suspect, Jamah Starks, is also charged with murder. They both have court hearings next month.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.