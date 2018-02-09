7News Editorial: Newsroom Enhancements

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This year, I'm sure you've noticed some of the newsroom enhancements we've recently made here at KSWO.

From new flat screen monitors to a more visually appealing blue set look. We continue to invest in our newsroom to enhance our on-air look for you, the viewer.

In response to your feedback, we have also re-allocated news resources to bringing you more good news and positive stories that also exist in our community. This year, we're focusing our time and efforts to bringing you more local news stories impacting Southwest Oklahoma as well as the entire state.

KSWO continues to evolve and invest in resources to better serve our viewers of Southwest Oklahoma and Northern Texas. We welcome your feedback and also count on YOU - the viewer - to help us uncover news that impacts our community, state, and region.

If you see news happen or have a story that may be of interest, call our news hotline at 580-355-NEWS or send us an email to NEWS@KSWO.COM. Thank you for counting on KSWO 7 News as YOUR source for local news, weather and sports.

