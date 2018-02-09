7News Editorial: Newsroom Enhancements - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

7News Editorial: Newsroom Enhancements

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- This year, I'm sure you've noticed some of the newsroom enhancements we've recently made here at KSWO. 

From new flat screen monitors to a more visually appealing blue set look. We continue to invest in our newsroom to enhance our on-air look for you, the viewer. 

In response to your feedback, we have also re-allocated news resources to bringing you more good news and positive stories that also exist in our community.  This year, we're focusing our time and efforts to bringing you more local news stories impacting Southwest Oklahoma as well as the entire state. 

KSWO continues to evolve and invest in resources to better serve our viewers of Southwest Oklahoma and Northern Texas.  We welcome your feedback and also count on YOU - the viewer - to help us uncover news that impacts our community, state, and region.

If you see news happen or have a story that may be of interest, call our news hotline at 580-355-NEWS or send us an email to NEWS@KSWO.COM.  Thank you for counting on KSWO 7 News as YOUR source for local news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.  

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly