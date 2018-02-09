Practice safe sex this Valentine’s Day

OK (KSWO)- Valentine's Day marks the beginning of National Condom Week. The Oklahoma State Department of Health shares the primary goal of National Condom Day is promoting safe sex, normalizing the use of condoms, and educating the public.

"We want more people to be comfortable with purchasing, carrying, talking about, and using condoms," said Director of the OSDH HIV/STD Service Jan Fox. "We hope that one day, buying condoms at the store will feel as normal as buying a gallon of milk."

Condom sales are 25 percent higher on Valentine’s Day compared to other days of the year. They are the only option to protect a person against the spread of sexually transmitted diseases. In 2016, the OSDH reported more than 21,000 cases of chlamydia, more than 7,500 cases of gonorrhea, nearly 6,000 cases of HIV/AIDS, and nearly 700 cases of syphilis.

County health department and community-based organizations sites across the state offer condoms throughout the year.

Information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.