Cameron University's homecoming weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - This weekend Cameron University is buzzing with school spirit to end their homecoming week!

A tradition that started five years ago, a golf cart parade, started off the weekend with the "Aggie Fairytale" theme in mind. While this event marched on, another event was canceled. The bonfire and pep rally was called off. Director of Campus Life Leslie Cothren says current weather conditions played into that decision.

"That's an annual tradition that we have, and we really hated to do it," Cothren said. "But with the [county] in a burn ban, we had it suggested that we not. While we didn't really have to follow the rules because we are private property, we play along very nicely. So we decided that was not a really nice thing for us to do while that was happening."

Check out the fun activities happening on Friday and Saturday!

Friday:

10am-5pm Homecoming Hub McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby
5:30pm Golf Cart Parade Bentley Gardens
6pm-8pm Family Fun in the REC Aggie Rec Center
7:30pm Athletics Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony & Reception McMahon Centennial Complex, McCasland Ballroom
7:30pm Alumni Happy Hour & PLUS Reunion Backporch Drafthouse West - 5762-6070 NW Cache Rd

Saturday:

8am-3pm Homecoming Hub McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby
9am Aggie Family Fun Run McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby
9:30am Aggie Family Coffee/Breakfast McMahon Centennial Complex Lobby
10:30am ROTC Reunion Burch Hall
10:30am Homecoming Games and Activities Bentley Gardens South of McMahon Centennial Complex
12:30pm Tailgate & Chuck Wagon Cook-off Lawton between McMahon Centennial Complex & Cameron Village
2pm & 4pm Aggie Basketball games vs UTPB Aggie Gym
7 pm Alumni Awards Dinner McMahon Centennial Complex, McCasland Ballroom

