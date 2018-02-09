Portions of WMWR to close for Feral Hog Hunt - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Portions of WMWR to close for Feral Hog Hunt

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready for a 900-acre prescribed burn. (Source KSWO) The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready for a 900-acre prescribed burn. (Source KSWO)

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is holding aerial feral swine control February 13th through the 16th.

Portions of the public use areas will be closed for visitor’s safety. Here is a list of closures by date:

February 13th

  • Burma Road
  • Boulder Trail and Picnic Area
  • Lost Lake
  • Quanah Parker Lake
  • French Lake
  • Osage Lake
  • Dog Run Hollow

February 14th

  • Elk Mountain
  • Charons Gardens
  • Sunset
  • Post Oak
  • Treasure Lake

The areas will reopen to the public at noon each day. The hunting on the 15th and 16th of February will not impact public use areas.

