Portions of WMWR to close for Feral Hog Hunt

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is getting ready for a 900-acre prescribed burn. (Source KSWO)

INDIAHOMA, OK (KSWO)- The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge is holding aerial feral swine control February 13th through the 16th.

Portions of the public use areas will be closed for visitor’s safety. Here is a list of closures by date:

February 13th

Burma Road

Boulder Trail and Picnic Area

Lost Lake

Quanah Parker Lake

French Lake

Osage Lake

Dog Run Hollow

February 14th

Elk Mountain

Charons Gardens

Sunset

Post Oak

Treasure Lake

The areas will reopen to the public at noon each day. The hunting on the 15th and 16th of February will not impact public use areas.

