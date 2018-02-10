Lawton RV and Boat Show draws crowd

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -Many escaped this brutal, cold weather Saturday by staying inside and going to the Lawton RV and Boat Show. The show on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. was at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. There's everything from fishing boats, pontoons, trucks, motorcycles and RV's to look at and buy.

Don Miner, the show coordinator said this is the first time they've brought the show to Lawton. He said they've noticed a lot more people in Southwest Oklahoma doing things in the outdoors like fishing and boating.

"Lawton's become a great, thriving city," said Miner. "We knew that these products had not had exposure here in this market. Our dealers were excited to come here. We've actually brought dealers from all over the state of Oklahoma, so you're going to see products from as far off as Grand Lake, which is really on the opposite side of the state."

Miner hopes people who aren't in the market to buy a boat or RV still come to just enjoy and take away the beauty of the products.

"I hope that they see how far the products have come, just within the last 10 years, the innovations in both boat and RV's is pretty mind boggling, said Miner. "You'll come out and see things and inside the RV's you'll be like I have that in my home.They're really worked hard at trying to make recreational vehicles as homey as they can. It's the same thing with the boats."

The show is open again Sunday from 12pm until 5pm. It's $5 at the door. Kids under 12 get in get in free.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.