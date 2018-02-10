Polar Plunge lives up to the arctic name - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Polar Plunge lives up to the arctic name

A group taking the plunge into freezing waters to raise money for the Great Plains Special Olympics. (Source KSWO) A group taking the plunge into freezing waters to raise money for the Great Plains Special Olympics. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The ‘polar’ in Saturday’s polar plunge lived up to its name. The water and air temperatures were freezing as brave souls jumped into the pool at the Lawton Country Club. Different groups joined the polar plunge to raise money for the Great Plains Special Olympics. Lawton police and fire, along with school groups all raised $75 for Special Olympics before taking the plunge.

Chasdity Tartsah with Team Tomlinson described the moment she hit the water.

"There are no words to describe how that water feels like when it hits your body,” Tartsah said. “There are no words. Everything just seizes up for a minute. It's horrible!"

Lawton's Polar Plunge is part of a statewide effort to raise $300,000 for the Special Olympics Athletes. The Great Plains Special Olympics has already raised over half of their $20,000 goal just from donations, and Saturday’s fundraising will add to their goal!

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly