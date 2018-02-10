Polar Plunge lives up to the arctic name

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) – The ‘polar’ in Saturday’s polar plunge lived up to its name. The water and air temperatures were freezing as brave souls jumped into the pool at the Lawton Country Club. Different groups joined the polar plunge to raise money for the Great Plains Special Olympics. Lawton police and fire, along with school groups all raised $75 for Special Olympics before taking the plunge.

Chasdity Tartsah with Team Tomlinson described the moment she hit the water.

"There are no words to describe how that water feels like when it hits your body,” Tartsah said. “There are no words. Everything just seizes up for a minute. It's horrible!"

Lawton's Polar Plunge is part of a statewide effort to raise $300,000 for the Special Olympics Athletes. The Great Plains Special Olympics has already raised over half of their $20,000 goal just from donations, and Saturday’s fundraising will add to their goal!

