Cameron fans warm up at Chuckwagon Cook-Out

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Ahead of Cameron University's basketball game Saturday afternoon, alumni, students and staff held an old-fashioned cook-out like back in the wild west days. The Chuck Wagon Cook-out is a tradition for CU's homecoming week. It was colder than years past, but the chili, beans and warm cobblers really hit the spot!

Agriculture, Biology and Health Sciences Professor Terry Conley said they adjusted the cookout a little for the cold.

"They've got some space heaters in the tent keeping everyone toasty so they can come in out of the cold so they can have a bowl of chili, have a bowl of stew, have some cornbread, have a little bit of cobbler," Conley said.

The chefs cooked over open fires early Saturday morning to whip up enough food for the folks that stopped by.

