Homeless feeding ministry moves locations

People line up to get a warm meal at the Patterson Center thanks to the Community Feeding for the Homeless and Hungry. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local ministry that provides a hot meal for those in need every month is switching locations. Community Feeding for the Homeless and Hungry is monthly feeding program that was previously held at Lawton Public Library, but will now be held at the Patterson Center located at 4 Northeast Arlington Avenue. Each month the ministry feeds nearly three hundred people.

On Saturday, people ate hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, and listened to live music at the Patterson Center.

CEO Shavondia Hadley said it's all about giving back to a population she didn’t even believe existed in the city.

"We have so many homeless right here in Lawton, it's not even funny. You wouldn't believe it. I didn't believe it,” Hadley said. “The first time I did it I was in tears because I really and truly did not know we had that many homeless people right here in Lawton."

The program is always in need of donations. You can lend a helping hand by donating to their GoFundMe page.

