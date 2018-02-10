Homeless feeding ministry moves locations - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Homeless feeding ministry moves locations

People line up to get a warm meal at the Patterson Center thanks to the Community Feeding for the Homeless and Hungry. (Source KSWO) People line up to get a warm meal at the Patterson Center thanks to the Community Feeding for the Homeless and Hungry. (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - A local ministry that provides a hot meal for those in need every month is switching locations. Community Feeding for the Homeless and Hungry is monthly feeding program that was previously held at Lawton Public Library, but will now be held at the Patterson Center located at 4 Northeast Arlington Avenue. Each month the ministry feeds nearly three hundred people.

On Saturday, people ate hot dogs, baked beans, macaroni salad, and listened to live music at the Patterson Center.

CEO Shavondia Hadley said it's all about giving back to a population she didn’t even believe existed in the city.

"We have so many homeless right here in Lawton, it's not even funny. You wouldn't believe it. I didn't believe it,” Hadley said. “The first time I did it I was in tears because I really and truly did not know we had that many homeless people right here in Lawton."

The program is always in need of donations. You can lend a helping hand by donating to their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly