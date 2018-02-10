Book swap encourages good reading habits - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Book swap encourages good reading habits

Parents and kids pick out a new book and swap it their old one at the Lawton Public Library (Source KSWO) Parents and kids pick out a new book and swap it their old one at the Lawton Public Library (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma Success By 6 program held their second annual Children's Book Swap on Saturday at Lawton's Public Library.  Children brought in gently used books and swapped them for ones they haven't read. Over 2,000 books were available for children and teenagers appropriate for their age groups and reading levels. The novels came in all genres. Chapter books were the most popular along with picture books for children.

Literacy Coordinator Barbara Griffin said the goal of the day was to get kids to fall in love with reading and learning.

"We need to put books in the hands of children,” Griffin said. “Yes, they have video games and yes, that's something they need, but to be able to slow down and savor the words that are in books. [They need] to learn from books and to put themselves into what the character in the story is doing."

If you missed out on the book swap, another one will be held this year.

If you'd like to donate books to the program, you can drop them off at United Way at 1116 Southwest A Avenue.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly