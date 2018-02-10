Book swap encourages good reading habits

Parents and kids pick out a new book and swap it their old one at the Lawton Public Library (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - United Way of Southwest Oklahoma Success By 6 program held their second annual Children's Book Swap on Saturday at Lawton's Public Library. Children brought in gently used books and swapped them for ones they haven't read. Over 2,000 books were available for children and teenagers appropriate for their age groups and reading levels. The novels came in all genres. Chapter books were the most popular along with picture books for children.

Literacy Coordinator Barbara Griffin said the goal of the day was to get kids to fall in love with reading and learning.

"We need to put books in the hands of children,” Griffin said. “Yes, they have video games and yes, that's something they need, but to be able to slow down and savor the words that are in books. [They need] to learn from books and to put themselves into what the character in the story is doing."

If you missed out on the book swap, another one will be held this year.

If you'd like to donate books to the program, you can drop them off at United Way at 1116 Southwest A Avenue.

