Fighting skills tested at Original Tough Man Contest

Fighting skills tested at Original Tough Man Contest

(Source KSWO) (Source KSWO)

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Contestants were fighting for the fame and glory on Saturday at the Great Plains Coliseum. The Original Tough Man Contest brought out some local and professional fighters in the boxing cage.

Event Coordinator James Morris says everyone was allowed to prove their worth.

"From all shapes and sizes. From a military drill sergeant and military special forces. A navy captain, an air force captain, a carpenter, a bull rider, the stay-at-home mom, the hairdressers, the teacher, the consultant and the lawyer. You never know what you're going to get. It's like a box of chocolates," Morris said.

The Tough Man competition was for local fighters and the Fists of Fury was for MMA fighters, the best of amateur and pro fighters in the region.
In all, spectators enjoyed 24 fights and the winners got to take home a cash prize.

