Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46

(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 15, 2013, file photo, a Facebook employee walks past a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. The San Jose Mercury News reports Saturday, March 17, 2018 that building permits compiled by Bui...
The head of Trump-affiliated data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica has been suspended, while government authorities are bearing down on both the firm and Facebook over allegations the firm stole data from 50 million Facebook users to manipulate elections.
(Juanca Guzman Negrini/Presidencia de Peru via AP). In this handout photo provided by the Peruvian Presidential Press Office, President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski poses with his cabinet before addressing the nation and announcing his resignation from office...
Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski took office in 2016 as a political outsider boasting strong business credentials that would buoy thes economy while sweeping away endemic corruption.
Syria state media say the death toll from a rebel mortar assault on a market in Damascus has risen to 38, making it one of the deadliest attacks in the capital since the start of the seven-year civil war.
(AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin). A plane which carried Russian diplomats and their family members ordered to leave Britain as part of a standoff over a nerve agent attack on British soil, at Vnukovo 2 government airport outside Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March...
A Russian foreign ministry official at a briefing for foreign envoys says Moscow fears that Britain could destroy key evidence in the ex-Russian spy's poisoning case.
(Markku Ulander/Lehtikuva via AP). Kimmo Lahdevirta from the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland reads out a press statement concerning the meeting on Northeast Asian issues at the Knigstedt Manor in Vantaa Finland on Wednesday March 21, 2018 . Th...
Finland's government says that delegates from North Korea, South Korea and the U.S. have concluded "constructive" unofficial diplomatic talk.
A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.
(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Officials continue to investigate the scene where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
The suspected Austin bomber is dead after terrorizing Texas' capital city for three weeks.
(Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP). Officials work at a blocked off area near where a suspect in a series of bombing attacks in Austin blew himself up as authorities closed in, Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Round Rock, Texas.
The Austin bombing suspect doesn't appear to have left much of a trail on social media, but in 2012 posts on what appears to be his personal blog he expressed opinions about a range of topics, including gay marriage.
(AP Photo/Bruce Schreiner). Debbie Burke, left, an elementary school teacher in Pike County, and her husband Gary Burke rally against a proposed pension overhaul bill, in Frankfort, Ky. on Wednesday, March 21, 2018.
Kentucky teachers turned out in droves on a snowy day to keep the political heat on the Republican-led legislature.
