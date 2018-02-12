UPDATE: Identity of Airman killed on Sunday released

An Altus airman was killed in a bicycle accident on Sunday. (Source Stock Photo AAFB)

An Airman at Altus Air Force Base was killed in a bicycle accident on Sunday.

According to the OHP, the accident happened around 4 p.m. on U.S. Highway 283, one mile south of Blair.

The Airman, identified by OHP as 31-year-old Steven Beaulieu, was on his bicycle when he was hit by a truck. The details surrounding the crash are still under investigation by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

In a statement, the 97th Air Mobility Wing Commander Colonel Eric Carney said, “Our thoughts and prayers will remain with the family during this process. We ask that the privacy of the family is respected as they grieve. Our top priority is ensuring the welfare of the family and friends affected by this tragedy.”

Beaulieu was assigned to the 54th Air Refueling Squadron.

