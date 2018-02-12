New toll plaza set to open Tuesday night - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

New toll plaza set to open Tuesday night

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
The new toll plaza is set to open on Tuesday night. (Source KSWO)
CHICKASHA, Ok (KSWO) -

Travelers headed to Oklahoma City will notice a change starting this week.

The new toll plaza is set to open around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

The construction process has been happening for almost a year and will bring wider lanes, enhanced safety features and improved tech for PIKEPASS users.

The southbound lanes of the plaza will open around 11, while the northbound lanes will not be fully operational until 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials warn drivers to expect delays around the old plaza during the transition.

