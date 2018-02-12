Measles case confirmed in Norman

The Oklahoma State Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles in the state.

The case happened in Norman and was discovered in a person who had recently returned from international travel.

According to the OSDH, measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease and spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain airborne up to two hours in a room after the person leaves the area.

Officials collected information about the confirmed case, and based on the information gathered they have released details about possible exposure. They want to warn anyone who was in these areas to contact their local department of health office.

• Norman Pediatrics (808 Wall Street, Norman, OK) during the following dates and times:

• Friday, February 2 from 9:45 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.

• Tuesday, February 6 from 11:15 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

• Chuck E Cheese’s (2201 Interstate Drive, Norman, OK) on Saturday, February 3 from 12:45 – 3:30 p.m.

• Norman Regional HealthPlex (3300 HealthPlex Parkway, Norman, OK) on Tuesday, February 6 from 12:25 – 3:30 p.m. The specific areas include outpatient registration, emergency room waiting, and laboratory collection services.

MORE INFORMATION FROM THE OSDH:

Persons who are susceptible to measles usually develop symptoms about 10 days after exposure with a range of 7-21 days. Symptoms of measles begin with a mild to moderate fever, runny nose, red eyes, and cough. A few days later, a rash appears starting on the face spreading to the rest of the body accompanied by a fever that can reach up to 105 degrees. Measles can lead to pneumonia and other complications, especially in young children and adults over 20. The disease can also cause serious problems in pregnant women and those with weakened immune systems.

Individuals that were exposed and are not experiencing symptoms of illness do not need to be evaluated by a healthcare provider. If you experience symptoms of illness suggestive of measles, contact your healthcare provider before presenting for care to discuss instructions for check-in and registration.

People with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the onset of the rash and until four days after the rash starts. Measles can be prevented with the measles vaccine (usually given in combination with rubella and mumps, called MMR vaccine), and is recommended for all children at 12 to 15 months of age and again at four to six years of age. If a person has not received a second dose of the vaccine between four to six years of age, the booster dose may be given at any age thereafter. Two doses of vaccine normally provide lifelong immunity.

