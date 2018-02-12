Cameron University celebrates Darwin Day

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Cameron's National Biology Honor Society celebrated Darwin Day this evening.

Professor of Biology Dr. Mike Dunn presented his research-- "The Division of Populations into Lineages: A Case Study." He says Darwin Day is meant to show how far science has come since evolution was first discovered.

“We do this once a year for our students, and anyone else who wants to come, to show the progress we've made scientifically in expanding our understanding of evolution.”

Dr. Dunn spoke about a fossil plant community recovered from a coal mining area in southern West Virginia. The collection includes different plant species and tissue types. It is estimated to be between 346 and 359 million years old.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.