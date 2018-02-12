Demolition of Sheridan Rd Elementary begins

FORT SILL, OK (KSWO)- Despite today's chilly temperatures, demolition of the former Sheridan Road Elementary School began today on Fort Sill.

Students from Sheridan Road Elementary began classes at Freedom Elementary School in 2015.

Contractors say the remainder of demolition, haul off, dirt work, and compaction may take until March 26th.

