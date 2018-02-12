Fire breaks out at Lawton apartment complex - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fire breaks out at Lawton apartment complex

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Connect

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Firefighters have been battling an apartment fire in east Lawton.

They got the call to 4315 Southeast Camelot Drive just before 9:00 p.m. That's the Cambridge Estates Apartments.

Witnesses reported hearing a couple of explosions before the fire broke out. We could see the smoke billowing over the complex from our studios a couple of miles away.

Crews were initially reporting that someone may have been trapped. We have not been able to confirm that because they've been fighting the fire and evacuating residents.

A medical helicopter was put on standby and landed at the scene and our photographer at the scene saw two people being placed in ambulances.

We'll have the latest on this developing story coming up on Good Morning Texoma.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly