Fire breaks out at Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Firefighters have been battling an apartment fire in east Lawton.

They got the call to 4315 Southeast Camelot Drive just before 9:00 p.m. That's the Cambridge Estates Apartments.

Witnesses reported hearing a couple of explosions before the fire broke out. We could see the smoke billowing over the complex from our studios a couple of miles away.

Crews were initially reporting that someone may have been trapped. We have not been able to confirm that because they've been fighting the fire and evacuating residents.

A medical helicopter was put on standby and landed at the scene and our photographer at the scene saw two people being placed in ambulances.

We'll have the latest on this developing story coming up on Good Morning Texoma.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.