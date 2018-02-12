Woman shot in the ankle during domestic situation

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Lawton Police were called to investigate shooting a little after 7:00 tonight.

Dispatchers told officers a woman has been shot in the ankle at a home in the 6400 block of Northwest Oak.

Police say two people came to the victim's home and a disturbance broke out.

LPS says one of the suspect's shot the woman and assaulted the other person with the pistol.

Both suspects were taken to the police station for interviews with detectives.

