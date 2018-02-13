Camper destroyed by fire near Lake Lawtonka

COMANCHE COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - Fire crews in Comanche County responded to a structure fire near Medicine Park early Tuesday morning.

A camper fire was called in just before 1 a.m. on Ketch Creek Way near Stoney Point Road and Highway 49.

According to scanner traffic, the camper was engulfed when crews arrived on the scene. They said it had been evacuated. It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.

It's not clear what caused the blaze.

