One transported to hospital after late night crash in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) An overnight crash caused lanes to be temporarily closed in Lawton.

It happened at Fort Sill Boulevard and Cache Road around 10:30 Monday night.

The responding ambulance transported at least one patient from the scene "emergency status" to a local hospital. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

The southbound lanes of Fort Sill Boulevard were closed temporarily due to the crash, and northbound traffic was restricted down to one lane.

