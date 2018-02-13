LFD says one woman died in Monday night fire

A fire on Monday night destroyed multiple units and has affected at least eight people living in the Cambridge Estates complex in east Lawton. (Source KSWO)

A woman lost her life in a fire at the Cambridge Estates Apartment Complex Monday night. The Lawton Fire Marshal's Office said another person was taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Caution tape is still marked around several units. Crews were called out to the complex on 4315 Southeast Camelot Drive just after 9 p.m.

Two units suffered heavy smoke damage and are now unlivable. Two other units sustained water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation and now residents are asking for help.

Some tenants have no where else to go, they're getting help from Red Cross to stay in motels right now, but they are going to need new permanent housing soon.

Jimmie Norvell has been a resident of Cambridge Estates for 14 years. Norvell said his last night went from calm to chaotic in a matter of minutes.



"I was sitting watching my TV, getting ready for bed. I had my pajamas on and I seen the red lights in my window and I thought it was an ambulance I jumped up and looked and apartment 12 was just blazing," said Norvell.

Norvell said the fire grew and flames were everywhere he looked.

"I took my cell phone and unplugged it and dialed 911 and got the fire department and they sent the fire truck over," said Norvell.

When he walked outside the fire had already spread to his unit damaging his furniture and belongings.

"The ceiling and everything fell down all on the floor you can't even walk through it, you have to stumble through it you know and the bed is just covered," said Norvell.

The apartment manager didn't want to be identified on camera, but tells 7NEWS when she got to the scene last night there was only smoke.

"It was scary and it was freezing cold all of my tenants were running around they didn't know what to do they were scared to death. They were all thankful that they got out without getting hurt," said the apartment manager.

Assistant Fire Marshal Raymond Brown said crews stayed on the scene until 2 a.m. in the morning, and even called in other Marshal's to assist.

One woman was killed and another person was taken to a hospital



"It's hard to see what you see you feel for the victim but yet you still have too process it to see what happened," said Brown.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. However, the manager said the Red Cross is assisting, and they're reaching out to the Lawton Housing Authority for help.

"Some of them lost everything. They lost their furniture, their clothing, their food and their peace of mind. Their apartments they don't have any place live, they are unhoused," said the apartment manager.

The manager also said she is very thankful for the help they've received so far. They are still looking for furniture, clothes, shoes, and non perishable food items. You can drop items off at the Cambridge Estates leasing office or call this number (580) 514-7535.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All rights reserved.