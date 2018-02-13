February 13th special and school election results

Oklahoma voters headed to the polls for school and special elections today. The results are starting to pour in.

On the ballot in Duncan was a one-percent public safety sales tax to help fund the police and fire departments. It did not pass. 51-percent of voters were against the proposition.

In Elgin, voters approved a proposed quarter sales tax extension that will benefit the Department of Parks and Recreation by 87 percent.



In Sterling, two school bonds passed for construction and transportation. The bond for $295,000 passed by 85 percent and the second for $90,000 also passed by 85 percent.



Voters in Grandfield approved two proposed school bonds. The first bond is for $325,000 and would be used for constructing, equipping and remodeling school buildings. It passed with 88 percent of the votes. The second $150,0000 for transportation equipment also passed with 88 percent of the votes.

Carnegie school officials will not be revamping their middle and high schools through a $4.2-million school bond. The bond did not meet the necessary 60-percent of votes.

Find school board election results from across the area here.