Retriever from Meers wins best of breed at Westminster Dog Show

NEW YORK CITY, NY (KSWO)- A local dog, Thor, won best of breed at the 142nd Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Thor is flat-coated retriever from Meers and was shown by Handler Tiffany Knox. He is owned by Texoma residents Cindy and John Zelbst.

Cindy Zelbst tells us Thor will compete in the Sporting group next. If he wins that group, he'll then compete for best in show.

