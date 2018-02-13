New Chickasha toll plaza to open February 13th

The new toll plaza is set to open on Tuesday night. (Source KSWO)

CHICKASHA, OK (KSWO)- The new Chickasha toll plaza is set to open later tonight.

The toll is located about 15 miles south of Chickasha at mile marker 66 of the H.E. Bailey Turnpike.

Oklahoma Turnpike Authority will open the southbound plaza around 11:00 tonight. The northbound plaza will open at 1:30 tomorrow morning.

The new plaza provides wider lanes, enhanced safety features as well as improved technology for drivers.

If you are headed that way, expect delays around the old toll plaza.

