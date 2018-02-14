Local film premieres this weekend

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) -A group of current and former video production students from the Great Plains Technology Center will premiere their first feature film this weekend.

"Scott & Crowley; A Comic Book Adventure" was written and produced by Noah Copeland, Aaron Head, Miranda Fritts and their video production teacher Dan E. Tibbs. And nearly all the film was shot around Southwest Oklahoma.

The movie is all about two boys who share a passion for comics. They go to a free comic book event and end up with a collectible that they're not supposed to have.



"It ends up being this wild goose chase because they lose it and everybody is after it," said Miranda Fritts, one of the Assistant Directors. "It's like a rat race type of thing. We spent a lot of time meeting and nailing down the script. We wanted to make sure this was a good, funny, enjoyable movie that people would want to watch."



Aaron Head originally wrote the story as a short story, but expanded it to a 90 minute film.



"It was a challenge, but it was a fun challenge because it felt like in all of the years we've done short stories, it felt like this was the big game," said Head. "Taking everything we learned in that time and putting it together for a much bigger film."



Fritts spent months editing and working behind the scenes. They hope people leave the theater Saturday night with an appreciation for local productions.



"It's kind of surreal," said Head. "I don't think it's quite hit me yet because I haven't seen everybody together in a theater ready to see this thing."



"I am very proud of this work," said Fritts. "It took a lot out of me, but I think that it was worth it seeing the end product and I hope that everybody that comes out to see it, will see that."

If you would like to see it, "Scott & Crowley; A Comic Book Adventure" will premiere Saturday night at the Vaska Theater. It starts at 6:00 pm.

Tickets are $2.00 and you will also have a chance to win door prizes.

