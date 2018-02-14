Altus police investigating drive-by shooting on Wednesday morning

Altus police are investigating a shooting incident which happened at the intersection of 8th and Howse on Wednesday morning. (Source KSWO)

Altus police are looking into a drive-by shooting which happened early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Tim Murphy, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Howse. The victim told police he was behind a light colored vehicle when they approached the stop sign at the intersection of East 8th St. and North Howse. The passenger in the vehicle started shooting at the victim before speeding off down Howse. The victim drove to a nearby convenience store and called the police.

When police arrived, they noticed two bullet holes in the front bumper of the victim's car and damage to the passenger rear door. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police collected evidence from the intersection where the shooting happened and are investigating.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

