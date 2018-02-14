Altus police investigating drive-by shooting on Wednesday mornin - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Altus police investigating drive-by shooting on Wednesday morning

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
Altus police are investigating a shooting incident which happened at the intersection of 8th and Howse on Wednesday morning. (Source KSWO) Altus police are investigating a shooting incident which happened at the intersection of 8th and Howse on Wednesday morning. (Source KSWO)
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Altus police are looking into a drive-by shooting which happened early Wednesday morning.

According to Chief Tim Murphy, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 800 block of N. Howse. The victim told police he was behind a light colored vehicle when they approached the stop sign at the intersection of East 8th St. and North Howse. The passenger in the vehicle started shooting at the victim before speeding off down Howse. The victim drove to a nearby convenience store and called the police.

When police arrived, they noticed two bullet holes in the front bumper of the victim's car and damage to the passenger rear door. No one was injured in the shooting.

Police collected evidence from the intersection where the shooting happened and are investigating.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-TIPS. As always, you can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly