Altus city leaders graduate from leadership training course

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
ALTUS, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Four Altus leaders have graduated from a leadership training course and are hoping to bring what they learned back to their city.

Finance Services Coordinator Sharon Sutton, Utility Supervisor Linda Mutchler, Electric Director Mike Villareal and Assistant City Manager Matt Wojnowski finished their 12-month course and were honored on February 9 during a ceremony in Muskogee.

The Community Leadership Development course was designed to empower citizens to become community leaders through teaching improving teamwork, assessment and planning and economic development and tourism.

"Leadership is not about a title or a designation," Linda Mutchler said in a press release. "It's about impact, influence and inspiration. Impact involves getting results, influence is about spreading the passion you have for your work, and you have to inspire teammates and customers."

The Oklahoma Municipal League conducted the program which was supported by Phillips 66.

