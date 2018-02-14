Lawton Farmers Market Institute to teach people how to raise ch - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton Farmers Market Institute to teach people how to raise chickens

By Jarred Burk, Digital Content Manager
The Lawton Farmers Market wants to help people learn how to raise chickens in their backyard. (Source Facebook) The Lawton Farmers Market wants to help people learn how to raise chickens in their backyard. (Source Facebook)
LAWTON, Ok (RNN Texoma) -

Ever wanted to learn how to raise chickens in your backyard?

The Lawton Farmers Market Institute will be holding a class -- Raising Backyard Chickens 101 -- on Saturday. The class is designed to give more information to attendees on what it takes to raise their own chickens at their home. The class will be taught by Melanie Nordeen of Seven Farms.

Class will be held Saturday, February 17 starting at 9 a.m. at the Cameron University Animal and Plant Sciences Complex located on SW 38th Street.

  How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

