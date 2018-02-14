Lawton Farmers Market Institute to teach people how to raise chickens

The Lawton Farmers Market wants to help people learn how to raise chickens in their backyard. (Source Facebook)

Ever wanted to learn how to raise chickens in your backyard?

The Lawton Farmers Market Institute will be holding a class -- Raising Backyard Chickens 101 -- on Saturday. The class is designed to give more information to attendees on what it takes to raise their own chickens at their home. The class will be taught by Melanie Nordeen of Seven Farms.

Class will be held Saturday, February 17 starting at 9 a.m. at the Cameron University Animal and Plant Sciences Complex located on SW 38th Street.

