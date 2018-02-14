Large grass fire sparks west of Lawton, burns near neighborhood

A large grass fire west of Lawton near Pecan Valley kept 10 fire departments busy on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 2 p.m. near SW 112th and Gore Blvd.

The fire burned near Pecan Valley South and Pecan Lake but no structures appeared to be damaged in the blaze.

Emergency management officials said the fire was started by a lawn mower and ended up burning about 125 acres of land. There were no injuries reported.

