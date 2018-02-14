Wreck on Highway 62 sends one to hospital

An accident involving a semi-truck sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened a little after 2 p.m. on Highway 62 about a mile west of Deyo Mission Road.

According to OHP, a white truck was parked on the side of the road when a semi-truck car hauler slammed into the back of it for an unknown reason.

Johnnie Ray McElroy, 72, of Snyder was transported to an Oklahoma City hospital by helicopter in critical condition. Oklahoma Highway Patrol says he suffered leg, head and internal injuries after a semi rear-ended his pickup parked on the shoulder.

His pickup rolled a number of times before coming to rest in the ditch.

US 62 westbound lanes were closed for six hours after the semi leaked diesel and hazmat crews had to clean it up.

