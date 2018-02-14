Altus Air Force Base Airmen pay special visit to veterans for Valentines Day

ALTUS, OK (RNN Texoma) - It was a special Valentine's Day for veterans in Altus. Airmen from the Altus Air force base went to several assisted living facilities delivering hand made gifts. It was all a part of their annual event called, "Valentines for Vets."

Roses and chocolates may seem like your typical Valentines Day gift, but on Wednesday Veterans at the English Village Manor received gifts from the heart. Getting simple things like Thank You for your service and sacrifice written on handmade cards made their day and made them feel appreciated.

Army Veteran Leo Booth said it feels good to be loved.

"Well I'm just surprised. I had no idea that they were coming here today. It's touching to have someone to be so concerned and come here and show there appreciation," Booth said.

Airmen from the Altus Air Force Base have been going door to door greeting veterans and reading hand made Valentines cards made by local elementary school students since 1998.

Senior Airmen Valisia Crittenden volunteered for the special event to put a smile on veterans faces.

"For me to be able to volunteer my time to give back to someone who paved the way for me it means a lot," said Crittenden.

The veterans also shared stories with the airmen about their time serving in the Vietnam War and World War II.

Mission Support Group Commander at Altus Air Force Base Colonel. Lance Whitfill gave each veteran a personal challenge coin that acknowledges people for their dedication and outstanding work.



"They started what we are doing today and to just have that opportunity to say Thank you and too see the smiles on their face when you hand them a card or shake their hand or give them a coin and too see how much that means to them brings a tear to your eye and makes you proud," said Col. Whitfill.

"I'm here and I'm always lonely here and you guys gave me something to do by coming here waking me up and it made my day," said Booth.

Airmen from the Altus Air Force Base also visited other assisted living facilities across the area.

