Former Porter Hill firefighter charged with rape - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Former Porter Hill firefighter charged with rape

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Cameron Spatara (Source Comanche County Jail) Cameron Spatara (Source Comanche County Jail)

COTTON COUNTY, OK (KSWO)- Former Porter Hill firefighter Cameron Spatara is accused of having sex with a minor.

Officials arrested 24-year-old Cameron Spatara this week, after a year of investigating the accusations. Police say Spatara had sex with a 14-year-old girl at least twice in 2016.

According to court records, Spatara told police the girl had sex with him while he was asleep but the girl told police the sex was consensual and text messages between the two discussed their intimate relationship. An affidavit says the girl became pregnant during that time and Spatara could not be discounted as the father.

Spatara is charged with 2 counts of second-degree rape and is in custody at the Cotton County Jail.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved. 

