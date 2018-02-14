Trial of Lawton man accused of lewd acts begins

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A jury has been seated and at least one witness took the stand today in the trial of a Lawton man accused of inappropriately touching children.



Don Mercer is charged with two counts of lewd molestation. In 2016, Lawton police say two underage girls told them that Mercer had touched them under their clothes.

The trial is set to resume tomorrow morning at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.