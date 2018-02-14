Motorcyclist arrested following crash in Lawton

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- A motorcyclist was arrested following a crash at 38th and Cache Road just after six this evening.

Lawton Police say his motorcycle was traveling east on Cache Road when a driver in a car abruptly changed lanes in front of him.

We're told the motorcyclist locked his brakes and slid into the curb causing him to crash.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later arrested for driving under the influence and driving under suspension.

The driver of the car was cited for negligent driving.

Copyright 2018 KSWO. All rights reserved.