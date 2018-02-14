TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 52nd Street Road Closure

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- If you are driving through Lawton tomorrow, there's a road closure you need to know about.

Northwest 52nd Street between 50th Street and Atom Avenue will be closed to all traffic from 9:00 tomorrow morning until 2:00 in the afternoon while a waterline is being replaced.

Detour signs will be in place but the city recommends avoiding the area if possible.

An additional water line will be moved on Friday between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. in the same area of the road.

