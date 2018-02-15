Lawton police investigate house fire as arson - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Lawton police investigate house fire as arson

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police and fire crews are looking into an overnight house fire in the 600 block of NW 31st St.
Crews got the call around 1:45 Thursday morning.
According to Lawton police, one person in the home at the time was flown to the OU Medical Center with about 60% of her body burned.
Another person in the home was taken to a local hospital with a cut to his hand.
The caller told dispatchers they saw someone run from the home down a nearby alleyway.
LPD say they are investigating the blaze as an arson.
Lawton police are now looking for a suspect, though a name has not been released at this time.

