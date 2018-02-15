Lawton police investigate house fire as arson

LAWTON, OK (KSWO) - Lawton police and fire crews are looking into an overnight house fire in the 600 block of NW 31st St.

Crews got the call around 1:45 Thursday morning.

According to Lawton police, one person in the home at the time was flown to the OU Medical Center with about 60% of her body burned.

Another person in the home was taken to a local hospital with a cut to his hand.

The caller told dispatchers they saw someone run from the home down a nearby alleyway.

LPD say they are investigating the blaze as an arson.

Lawton police are now looking for a suspect, though a name has not been released at this time.

