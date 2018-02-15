One in hospital after crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A man from Lookeba is in a hospital this morning after two crashes.

It happened just a mile north of Lookeba on U.S. 281 and County Road 1130 just before midnight Wednesday night.

According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, authorities were already at the scene providing traffic control for a previous crash when a 2012 Dodge truck hit the back of a stationary cruiser, which in turn then hit a pedestrian.

That pedestrian was admitted to the OU Medical Center in fair condition.

OHP says the cause of the crash was failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

