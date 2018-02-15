One in hospital after crash in Caddo County - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

One in hospital after crash in Caddo County

By Tyler Boydston, Producer
CADDO COUNTY, OK (KSWO) - A man from Lookeba is in a hospital this morning after two crashes.
It happened just a mile north of Lookeba on U.S. 281 and County Road 1130 just before midnight Wednesday night.
According to a crash report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, authorities were already at the scene providing traffic control for a previous crash when a 2012 Dodge truck hit the back of a stationary cruiser, which in turn then hit a pedestrian.
That pedestrian was admitted to the OU Medical Center in fair condition.
OHP says the cause of the crash was failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

