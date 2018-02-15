LPD arrests woman accused of Feb 12th shooting

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- An arrest has been made in the February 12th shooting on the 6400 block of NW Oak.

Devon Manigualt has been arrested for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

The victims told Lawton police that two suspects came to their residence and a disturbance ensued. During the disturbance, one of the suspects shot one of the victims and used the pistol to assault the other victim.

The victim that was shot was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

