Burn ban continues for Stephens County

By Rhiannon Poolaw, Digital Producer
Stephens County has been continued a burn ban which was put in place by the county in late January. Even if the Governor’s burn ban is canceled, the Stephens County Commissioners burn ban will continue until February 26th.

Commissioners have determined that there is an extreme fire danger in the area.

During the burn ban, no one is allowed to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands. Bonfires, campfires, burning trash is also banned. Exceptions have been outlined for road construction projects as well as welding activities. Anyone convicted of violating the burn ban faces a $500 fine and/or one year in prison.

Information provided by Stephens County Emergency Management.

