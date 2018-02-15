UPDATE: Lawton Fire extinguishes house fire on west side of town

The Lawton Fire Department was called to a house fire in the 1100 block of NW 74th Street a little after 11 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they reported flames and heavy smoke were coming from the home. Firefighters were able to get the flames under control not long after arriving on scene.

7News' Re'chelle Turner was on the scene and talked to neighbors who said they saw the smoke and flames and called 911. She also was able to speak with the homeowner who said she got the call about her home while she was at her child's school. No one was in the home at the time of the fire. The homeowner believes it is possible the fire started from a pan of grease which might have accidently been left on the stove with the stove on.

Officials with the Lawton Fire Department will investigate the fire and release the officials cause.

Copyright 2018 RNN Texoma. All Rights Reserved.