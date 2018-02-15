Oklahoma sheriff and 3 others charged in inmate's death - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Oklahoma sheriff and 3 others charged in inmate's death

ENID, Okla. (AP) - An Oklahoma sheriff and three others have been charged in the 2016 death of an inmate, who spent more than two days in a restraint chair.

The Enid News and Eagle reports that Garfield County Sheriff Jerry Niles was charged with felony first-degree manslaughter and two misdemeanor counts of nepotism on Wednesday.

Manslaughter charges have also been filed against then-jail administrator Jennifer Shay Niles, jailers John Robert Markus and Shawn Caleb Galusha.

The four are accused of causing the death of Anthony Dewayne Huff, who was arrested June 4, 2016.

Huff was placed in the restraint chair by jail staff on June 6, 2016. He was found unresponsive in the chair two days later and pronounced dead.

A federal lawsuit last year accused Garfield County officials of negligence in Huff's death and of violating his constitutional rights.

