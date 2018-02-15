Ex-Oklahoma reserve deputy's manslaughter conviction upheld - KSWO 7News | Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Ex-Oklahoma reserve deputy's manslaughter conviction upheld

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The manslaughter conviction of a white former Oklahoma reserve deputy who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been upheld.

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals on Thursday rejected the appeal of 76-year-old Robert Bates.

Bates was a Tulsa County reserve deputy when he shot 44-year-old Eric Harris during an undercover investigation in April 2015. Bates said he mistook his handgun for his stun gun. Bates was convicted of second-degree manslaughter.

His attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Thursday's court decision.

Bates was paroled in October after serving just more than 16 months of a four-year prison sentence.

The shooting prompted a grand jury investigation of the sheriff's office. That led to the indictment and resignation of Sheriff Stanley Glanz.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    How to stop bullying? Ask kids

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:44 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:44:55 GMT
    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids. (Source: Pixabay)

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

    Almost 80 percent of children want ideas about what they should do if they see someone getting picked on, and the same percentage say it would help if parents took more time to talk with their kids.

  • Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Mission on Wheels in need on prom attire for area students

    Thursday, March 22 2018 6:09 AM EDT2018-03-22 10:09:55 GMT
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)
    (Source KSWO)(Source KSWO)

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

    A non profit in Altus is asking for gently used or new dresses and tuxedos to help families in need this prom season.

  • Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Budget bill in place, lawmakers hope to begin voting quickly

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 5:36 AM EDT2018-03-22 09:36:59 GMT

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    •   
Powered by Frankly