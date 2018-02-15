Oklahoma Department of Corrections announces hiring freeze

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections has announced a hiring freeze, citing uncertainty with the current fiscal year budget.

The Tulsa World reports that the hiring freeze announced Wednesday would apply to all posts except for correctional officers, food service workers and maintenance staff. It also won’t apply to those with employment offers.

The department has had staff shortages, overcrowded facilities and serious maintenance problems. The department says its state institutions are operating at 113 percent of capacity.

The agency has requested $1.5 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase of slightly more than $1 billion from last year. The request includes $813 million that would be used for two new medium-security prisons.