Oklahoma plans to cut agency funding to close budget hole

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma leaders say they plan to impose across-the-board cuts to all state agencies, including public schools, to close a hole in the budget and ensure funding for three key health care agencies.

Sen. Kim David says GOP leaders were left with no other options after a package of tax hikes failed to advance from the House earlier this week. Under the bill approved by a Senate committee Thursday, monthly allocations to all state agencies will be cut by about 2 percent for the final four months of the current fiscal year.

The budget panel also approved a bill appropriating $31.7 to make up for lost federal funding for the state's two medical schools.

The proposals approved Thursday are to balance the budget for the fiscal year that ends in June.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

