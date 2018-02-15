1-month-old baby found dead in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Police say a 1-month-old baby has been found dead in an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.

Police Capt. Arthur Gregory says officers were called for a welfare check on an infant at an apartment complex shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Gregory says the baby was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The name and sex of the infant and a suspected cause of death have not been released.

