7News Editorial- Good News

LAWTON, OK (KSWO)- Negative events are part of our daily lives. In covering news, our duty is to tell you the stories that we feel have or will have an impact on your life. This year, we're working harder to uncover more positive stories in and around Texoma.

KSWO told you the story of Lawton Public Schools celebrating Global Play Day, a day dedicated to building social, critical skills, and relationships.



This past week, we reported on the positive economic story of Hobby Lobby coming to Altus bringing dozens of jobs and more money into the economy.



Another business positive story, the recent grand opening of the Urban Air Adventure Park in Lawton.



We also brought you the uplifting story of the LPD's Tip-A-Cop event at Texas Roadhouse raising thousands of dollars for the Great Plains Area Special Olympics.



I want you to know that when you get your news from KSWO 7 News, we're working hard to deliver you the stories that impact your life and our community including positive news stories. Just another reason that you can count on us at KSWO 7 News!

