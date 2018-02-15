Governor Expands Burn Ban to 52 Counties

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (KSWO) – Governor Mary Fallin expanded a burn ban to now include 52 counties because of extreme fire danger.

“Drought conditions continue to worsen across the state with no measurable rainfall occurring in the western third of Oklahoma for the past 130 days, and central Oklahoma is approaching 40 days without rain,” said Fallin. “An expanded burn ban is called for to reduce the risk of preventable wildfires and to protect lives and property.”

The governor's burn ban will remain in place until March 2nd.

“Oklahoma Forestry Services’ wildland fire crews and aircraft are prepositioned as conditions continue to deteriorate,” said George Geissler, OFS director. “Oklahoma National Guard and Oklahoma Highway Patrol aircraft continue to support wildfire activities as necessary.”

The 52 counties included in the governor’s ban are as follows: Alfalfa, Beaver, Beckham, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Carter, Cimarron, Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Garfield, Garvin, Grady, Grant, Greer, Harmon, Harper, Jackson, Jefferson, Kay, Kingfisher, Kiowa, Lincoln, Logan, Love, Major, McClain, Murray, Noble, Okfuskee, Oklahoma, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Payne, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie, Roger Mills, Seminole, Stephens, Texas, Tillman, Tulsa, Washington, Washita, Woods and Woodward.

Avoid campfires, bonfires, and setting fire to any forest, grass, woods, wildlands or marshes, as well as igniting fireworks, or burning trash.

Information provided by the Office of Governor Mary Fallin.